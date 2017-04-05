Stefano Gabbana Responds to Criticism of Melania Trump Official Portrait

Melania Trump's official portrait. Regine Mahaux/White House

This week, the White House released an official portrait of first lady Melania Trump.

While the White House didn’t publicly share what designer Trump was wearing in the portrait, designer Stefano Gabbana of Dolce & Gabbana spilled the beans when he posted the portrait on his Instagram account.

“#DGWoman Beautiful. Thank you,” he wrote in the caption.

In the portrait, she wears a black jacket similar to one currently available online that retails for nearly $2,900. People were quick to comment on the photo with both praise and criticism, and Gabbana was ready. The designer responded mostly in Italian to the comments. One roughly translates to, “I am no marketing expert. I manage my page for free. I find her a beautiful woman and above all a WOMAN.”

At another point he wrote to someone, “Go to hell.”

Comments on Dolce & Gabbana designer Stefano Gabbana’s Instagram of the first lady’s portrait. Stefano Gabbana/Instagram

Gabbana isn’t outwardly defending or propagating President Donald Trump’s politics — he’s seemingly just proud to dress a woman he finds beautiful and stylish. This isn’t the first time Gabbana has gotten involved with Trump critics. When Melania Trump wore a Dolce & Gabbana dress on New Year’s Eve, before Trump had even taken the oath of office, people slammed Gabbana on Instagram for choosing to dress a woman many designers have refused to.

Some are also disappointed that she chose to wear an Italian designer in her official portrait as opposed to an American designer, since it would have been an opportunity to promote a label that is made in the U.S.

