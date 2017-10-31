Melania Trump Met Her Own Mini Me and Handed Out Candy in Heels at the White House Halloween Party

View Slideshow Melania Trump reacts to a costume at the 2017 White House Halloween party. Rex Shutterstock

While handing out candy at the White House Halloween party today, one of the trick-or-treaters surprised Melania Trump with a fun Halloween trick — her own pint-sized double.

Military families from the Washington, D.C., area participated in the festivities, and among the many costumes, one of the young girls dressed as the first lady.

At left, a child dresses at Melania Trump, complete with Adidas Stan Smith sneakers, at the White House Halloween party. Rex Shutterstock

Melania Trump wears Adidas Stan Smith sneakers in Texas in August. REX Shutterstock

Channeling Melania’s Hurricane Harvey look, the girl greeted President Donald Trump’s wife while wearing a white top, FLOTUS hat, black trousers and the same white Adidas Stan Smith sneakers she sported during a tour of ravaged areas in Texas in August.

Meanwhile, Melania opted to not dress in a costume, instead, she was decked out in a chic look that included a brown double-breasted coat dress with a pair of brown snakeskin Manolo Blahnik BB pumps.

Melania Trump wears Manolo Blahnik’s BB pumps. Rex Shutterstock

The former model is a fan of Christian Louboutin’s So Kate heels and Manolo Blahnik’s BB pumps, having worn many of the styles so far while performing her duties as first lady.

Alongside the President, she held an orange basket and handed out candy to adorable children dressed in whimsical costumes. The mother to Barron, one of Donald’s five children, pulled funny faces and reacted to the youngsters’ scary and cute looks.



