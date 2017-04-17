Melania Trump Wears Monochromatic Outfit for White House Easter Egg Roll

Melania Trump reads to children at the White House Easter Egg Roll on April 17. REX Shutterstock

For the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on Monday, Melania Trump matched her flats with her dress.

The first lady paired a pale pink dress by Hervé Pierre — which featured a fitted top and flowing skirt — with a pair of matching pink pointed-toe flats. Pierre is the designer who created her dress for the inauguration balls, as well as the green ensemble she wore to meet King Abdullah II and Queen Rania of Jordan earlier this month.

Melania Trump wearing an Hervé Pierre dress and coordinating pink flats. REX Shutterstock

Melania Trump’s pink flats. REX Shutterstock

While Melania often opts for Christian Louboutin stilettos, this occasion called for a pair she could wear comfortably around the South Lawn of the White House. She played into both the monochromatic trend and fashion’s current obsession with pale pink.

Melania read Kathie Lee Gifford’s children’s book “Party Animals” to a group of kids in attendance. President Trump and Melania’s son, Barron, was also there. The main activity, the Easter Egg Roll, involves kids racing to roll eggs across the lawn with wooden spoons. President Trump and Melania kicked it off with the blowing of a whistle.

Melania Trump steps out with son Barron at the White House Easter Egg Roll. REX Shutterstock

Melania Trump read “Party Animals,” by Kathie Lee Gifford, to children at the annual Easter Egg Roll. REX Shutterstock

President Trump and first lady Melania Trump at the White House Easter Egg Roll. REX Shutterstock

On Sunday, Melania arrived back in Washington, D.C., from Palm Beach, Fla., wearing a white fit-and-flare belted dress and a pair of tangerine-hued Christian Louboutin pumps.

Melania Trump arrives at Andrews Air Force Base on April 16, after spending the weekend at the Trumps’ Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Fla. REX Shutterstock

