Melania Trump Wears On-Sale Dolce & Gabbana Dress

Melania Trump at the White House on June 19. REX Shutterstock

Melania Trump’s latest look is a departure from the bright look she wore earlier this week at the White House.

After wearing a light blue Michael Kors dress and floral Christian Louboutin pumps to meet with the president of Panama and his wife, she was spotted on Tuesday night wearing a black, long-sleeve lace Dolce & Gabbana dress that hit at her knees. She paired the dress with what appeared to be Manolo Blahnik’s BB pumps, although that’s not confirmed.

President Donald Trump and Melania were on their way to dinner at the Naval Observatory, where Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen, live. While Melania’s dress is on sale on Farfetch, it’s still pricey at $1,498, marked down from $2,995.

Melania Trump exits the White House in a Dolce & Gabbana dress and black pumps. REX Shutterstock

A closer look at Melania Trump’s black pumps. REX Shutterstock

Despite the controversy surround Dolce & Gabbana’s support of the first lady, she continues to wear the Italian label. Over the weekend, Miley Cyrus congratulated her younger brother for walking in the Dolce & Gabbana runway show, but noted that she disagrees with the brand’s politics.

Stefano Gabbana fired back at Cyrus and said, “We are Italian, and we don’t care about politics, and mostly neither about the American one! We make dresses, and if you think about doing politics with a post, it’s simply ignorant. We don’t need your posts or comments, so next time please ignore us!! #boycottdolcegabbana.”

The brand recently came out with T-shirts emblazoned with “Boycott Dolce & Gabbana,” to play into the heavy criticism the brand — particularly the outspoken Stefano Gabbana — has received for supporting and lauding Melania Trump.

