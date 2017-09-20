Melania Trump Rocks a Power Suit With Power 5-Inch Heels at the UN Assembly

Melania Trump wears a business suit to the UN Assembly today.
In the wake of several fashion controversies, Melania Trump took on a business look while accompanying her husband to the United Nations General Assembly.

Donald and Melania Trump.

Decked out in head-to-toe business attire, the 47-year-old wore a double-breasted grey Calvin Klein business pantsuit in houndstooth with a simple black blouse underneath. On her feet, Trump wore her beloved stiletto pumps — only last month, she was criticized for wearing a similarly high style while traveling to visit Hurricane Harvey flood victims — in black.

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump went before the UN to give a highly-criticized speech in which he called Iran a “rogue nation” and threatened to “totally destroy” North Korea if it continues to threaten the US. While standing by his side, the first lady took on a  simple, business-like appearance — a move, some on Twitter pointed out, was a direct response to earlier criticism.