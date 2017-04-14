Melania Trump Surprises Kids With Easter Baskets in $1,200 Sparkling Ladylike Sandals

Melania Trump wears Rene Caovilla sandals. Courtesy of Melania Trump.

Melania Trump’s jaunt today to Palm Beach, Fla., for a Mar-a-Lago Easter weekend retreat included plenty of surprises.

The first lady made an unannounced visit to children at HomeSafe, an organization that supports victims of abuse and domestic violence in Lake Worth, and she made a return to Twitter after a week-long absence.

Melania Trump wears Rene Caovilla sandals and presents Easter baskets to children at HomeSafe in Lake Worth, Fla. Courtesy of Melania Trump.

For the occasion, Melania made a departure from her go-to Christian Louboutin pumps and stepped out with sparkle — in Rene Caovilla sandals.

The Italian label’s Strass Karung embellished sandals featured crystal-beaded cutout detailing, snakeskin material, an adjustable ankle-wrap strap, and a glittery outsole. The d’Orsay style sandals were an apt choice for the sunny getaway.

Other design details include cutouts around the open-toe band straps, which highlighted her red pedicure, and a 3.5-inch covered block heel.

The shoes retail for $1,150 on Nordstrom.com.

Rene Caovilla’s Strass Karung embellished sandals; $1,150; Nordstrom.com . Courtesy of Nordstrom.

The former model gave a motivational speech to the young girls and presented Easter baskets and stuffed bunnies.

“I’m here to support you and help you,” she said. “I want to encourage you, and do whatever I can to help you achieve your dreams.”

The organization houses 40 boys and seven girls in the facility.

On Twitter she added: “The young ladies I spoke with hold so much promise for the future.”

No doubt the children will weigh heavily on her mind on Easter as she enjoys a holiday meal and restful time amid the terra-cotta-roofed Mar-a-Lago, which boasts sweeping oceanfront views nearly 11 miles away.

Looking forward to hosting the annual Easter Egg Roll at the @WhiteHouse on Monday! pic.twitter.com/nz7vucugx9 — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) April 14, 2017

Melania shared on Twitter that she’s “looking forward to hosting the annual Easter Egg Roll at the @WhiteHouse on Monday!” when she returns with President Donald Trump the day after the actual holiday.

Meanwhile, the commander-in-chief was enjoying a game of golf after arriving at Mar-a-Lago earlier in the day on his seventh “working weekend” at the private luxury estate.