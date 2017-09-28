Melania Trump Repeated This Smart Menswear-Inspired Suit for Her First Roundtable on Drug Abuse

Melania Trump at an opioid abuse discussion in the White House. Rex Shutterstock

Today at the White House, the first lady took part in a discussion on opioid abuse along with White House counselor Kellyanne Conway and families of those affected by drug abuse. Melania Trump did not go for her typical uniform of a sleek dress and sky-high heels; rather, she chose a professional yet stylish pantsuit by Escada.

With visible seams over its lapel, the tailored black jacket lent a sartorial touch to Trump’s crisp white button-down. She sat poised and intent at the roundtable discussion, with her ringed hands folded neatly on top of each other. Her hair was styled to the side and cascaded in waves down her shoulder.

Melania Trump with Kellyanne Conway at an opioid abuse discussion. Rex Shutterstock

Trump had sported this same look this summer while boarding a plane to France alongside President Trump. The suit is finished with wide-leg trousers that add an utterly feminine touch. Trump paired the look with navy pointed-toe pumps for her flight in July.

Melania Trump wearing Escada, July 2017. Rex Shutterstock

The purpose of Melania’s White House meeting today was for the first lady to listen and learn from those affected by opioid abuse. Conway mostly led the discussion, which was also attended by experts on drug abuse, as well as Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price.

Yesterday, President Donald Trump met with his opioid commission and pharmaceutical industry members to discuss a plan to treat and combat drug addiction. The president shared last month that he intends to declare a national emergency to fix the opioid epidemic.

“It is a serious problem, the likes of which we have never had,” he announced.

