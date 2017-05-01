This Is How Melania Trump Embraced Spring Style for Children’s Hospital Visit

One day before President Donald Trump’s first 100 days in office, Melania Trump donned a familiar footwear brand ahead of her own milestone as first lady.
The 47-year-old stepped out in nude Christian Louboutin pumps, paired with a white dress by Giambattista Valli on Friday for the grand opening of the Bunny Mellon Healing Garden at the Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C.
The lightweight, A-line silhouette stopped right below the knee. The style retails for $3,685 on Modaoperandi.com.
She added a pop of color with a mint green cardigan draped over her shoulders and a splash of pink lipstick — ’tis the season for spring pastels.
The footwear she wore features a pointed-toe silhouette and a 4.75-inch stiletto heel. The shoes are available for $675 on Barneys.com.
The mother to Barron, the president’s youngest son, participated in several rallies across the country wearing Louboutin’s “So Kate” style throughout President Trump’s election bid as well as during her time as first lady.
Melania helped unveil the new garden at the hospital and participated in an arts and crafts event with children at the facility.
“Wonderful opening ceremony today for the new Healing Garden @childrenshealth,” she tweeted. “It will play vital role in recovery of extraordinary patients.”
