This Is How Melania Trump Embraced Spring Style for Children’s Hospital Visit

View Slideshow Melania Trump looked ethereal in a white Giambattista Valli eyelet dress and nude Christian Louboutin "So Kate" pumps at the grand opening of the Bunny Mellon Healing garden at Children's National Hospital in Washington, D.C. Noah Haas, 7, presented her with artwork. REX Shutterstock.

One day before President Donald Trump’s first 100 days in office, Melania Trump donned a familiar footwear brand ahead of her own milestone as first lady.

The 47-year-old stepped out in nude Christian Louboutin pumps, paired with a white dress by Giambattista Valli on Friday for the grand opening of the Bunny Mellon Healing Garden at the Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C.

Melania Trump wore a white Giambattista Valli eyelet dress and nude Christian Louboutin “So Kate” pumps at the grand opening of the Bunny Mellon Healing garden at Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C. Noah Haas, 7, presented her with artwork. REX Shutterstock.

The lightweight, A-line silhouette stopped right below the knee. The style retails for $3,685 on Modaoperandi.com.

She added a pop of color with a mint green cardigan draped over her shoulders and a splash of pink lipstick — ’tis the season for spring pastels.

Melania Trump looked ethereal in a white Giambattista Valli eyelet dress and nude Christian Louboutin “So Kate” pumps at the grand opening of the Bunny Mellon Healing garden at Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C. REX Shutterstock.

The footwear she wore features a pointed-toe silhouette and a 4.75-inch stiletto heel. The shoes are available for $675 on Barneys.com.

The mother to Barron, the president’s youngest son, participated in several rallies across the country wearing Louboutin’s “So Kate” style throughout President Trump’s election bid as well as during her time as first lady.

Melania Trump wore a white Giambattista Valli eyelet dress and nude Christian Louboutin “So Kate” pumps at the grand opening of the Bunny Mellon Healing garden at Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C. REX Shutterstock.

Melania helped unveil the new garden at the hospital and participated in an arts and crafts event with children at the facility.

“Wonderful opening ceremony today for the new Healing Garden @childrenshealth,” she tweeted. “It will play vital role in recovery of extraordinary patients.”

Wonderful opening ceremony today for the new Healing Garden @childrenshealth. It will play vital role in recovery of extraordinary patients. pic.twitter.com/xybzYPkJYq — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) April 28, 2017

Click through the gallery to view more images from the event.