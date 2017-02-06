Melania Trump Wears Christian Louboutin for Super Bowl Weekend in Florida

Melania and Donald Trump at their Super Bowl LI party at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Fla. AP Images

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump jetted to Florida for their first weekend away since Inauguration Day.

When they arrived via Air Force One at Palm Beach International Airport, Melania emerged in a Givenchy red shift dress and coordinating red, pointed-toe Christian Louboutin flats. The flats, called the Solasofia, are done in red suede and retail for $595. Could these shoes be a sign of what’s to come in terms of Melania’s style? The first lady normally looks to stilettos to complete her look, but perhaps she’ll also embrace flats in her new role.

Melania Trump wearing Christian Louboutin pointed-toe flats as she and Donald Trump arrive at Palm Beach International Airport. AP Images

Christian Louboutin Solasofia flats. Courtesy of Nordstrom

On Saturday, the Trumps attended the Red Cross Gala at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Fla. Once again, Melania went with a tonal ensemble, pairing her hot pink Dior gown with a pair of matching pink patent-leather pumps.

Melania Trump wearing hot pink patent-leather pumps at the Red Cross Gala at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Fla. AP Images

On Sunday, the Trumps went to a Super Bowl LI party at nearby Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Fla. While Donald wore a suit, Melania opted for a more casual look. She paired her pale blue sweater with white cropped pants and white Christian Louboutin pumps.

Melania and Donald Trump arrive at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Fla., for a Super Bowl LI party. AP Images

President Trump, a fan of New England Patriots star Tom Brady, coach Bill Belichick and owner Robert Kraft, tweeted congratulations to the Patriots after their Super Bowl win.

What an amazing comeback and win by the Patriots. Tom Brady, Bob Kraft and Coach B are total winners. Wow! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 6, 2017

Want more?

The Only Ivanka Trump Merchandise Left on Nordstrom’s Website Is Shoes

Asics Takes a Stand on Trump’s Immigration Ban With Social Media Posts

Melania Trump Wears Stilettos, Barron Sports New Balance While Running Errands in NYC