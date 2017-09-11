Melania Trump Wears All Black at 9/11 Memorial Ceremony

First lady Melania Trump at a 9/11 memorial on the White House lawn. Rex Shutterstock

In a somber memorial service on the White House lawn this morning, President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump paid respects to those lost in the 9/11 attacks 16 years ago.

The Trumps were joined by Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, Kellyanne Conway and James Mattis as the memorial service began with a moment of silence at 8:46 a.m. to coincide with the time the first World Trade Center tower was hit.

Melania wore a black jacquard Michael Kors coat dress. Its long sleeves, collar and belted waist allowed a professional yet feminine appeal, very appropriate for the occasion. The first lady finished her look with a simple pair of black Manolo Blahnik stiletto pumps. The pumps sunk into the White House lawn as she stood with her husband.

President Trump and Melania Trump at a 9/11 memorial on the White House lawn. Rex Shutterstock

Detail of Melania Trump’s shoes. Rex Shutterstock

Later in the morning, the president and Melania attended a memorial at the Pentagon, meeting survivors of the 9/11 attack on that location. President Trump spoke of the horrific attack 16 years ago and made a vow for the future: “The terrorists who attacked us thought they could incite fear and weaken our spirit, but America cannot be intimidated … Our values will endure, our people will thrive, our nation will prevail, and the memory of our loved ones will never, ever die.”

9/11 Memorial Service on the White House lawn. Rex Shutterstock

