Melania Trump Meets Queen Rania of Jordan in Christian Louboutin

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump hosted King Abdullah II and Queen Rania of Jordan today at the White House. This afternoon, President Trump and King Abdullah II held a joint news conference in the Rose Garden at the White House, where Trump addressed the chemical attacks in Syria.

Melania Trump and Queen Rania visited a local charter school with Education Secretary Betsy DeVos. Melania Trump once again wore a pair of her go-to Christian Louboutin pumps, this time wearing a black pair that appeared to have a python print. She coordinated the shoes with an emerald green belted dress.

Queen Rania, who like Melania has a penchant for designer clothing and accessories, wore a simple black skirt and top with a pair of white patent leather pumps that call to mind 1960s style. The two posed for photos in the White House with their husbands before visiting the school. Queen Rania is known to wear shoe designers such as Gianvito Rossi and Jimmy Choo.

