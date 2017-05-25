Stefano Gabbana Slammed on Instagram for Dressing Melania Trump — And She Resembled His SS ’11 Campaign

Dolce & Gabbana co-founder Stefano Gabbana is not going to let political ideology get in the way of a fashion statement.
“BoycottDolceGabbana please,” the designer captioned an image of Melania Trump wearing a bespoke dress from the luxury fashion house today after critics on social media slammed his unwavering support of the first lady.
Che strano!!!! Ieri alle ore 11pm avevamo 13,7 MLN followers…. oggi ore 12am dopo tutti questi "unfollow you" abbiamo ancora 13,7 MLN 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 #DGHaters #boycottdolce&gabbana Isn't it weird? Yesterday at 11pm we had 13,7MLN followers…today at 12am after all the people saying "unfollowing you" we have 13,7MLN 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 #DGHaters #boycottdolce&gabbana #DGLAVERITA' ❤
“Isn’t it weird? Yesterday at 11pm we had 13,7MLN followers…today at 12am after all the people saying ‘unfollowing you’ we have 13,7MLN,” he continued to fire back in another Instagram photo, of which he compared a composite of D&G’s social media account followers today and Tuesday.
The official Instagram page for Dolce & Gabbana shared five consecutive posts of Melania dressed in the label over two days, directly from the co-founder’s personal account.
Melania has been traveling alongside President Trump during his first overseas trip to Saudi Arabia, Israel, Vatican City and Belgium.
Gabbana called her a “DG Woman” and openly expressed: “Thank you,” he wrote, adding hearts in many of the captions.
Melania served as an apt muse for Gabbana today during a meeting with Pope Francis in Vatican City. The first lady brought to life the brand’s spring 2011 campaign infused with Catholic iconography, shot by Steven Klein — a dramatic scene of women dressed in all black with lace mantillas and striking emotional express. Alongside Ivanka Trump, who was also clad in similar style with a veil, the resemblance to the pictorial was uncanny.
Earlier in April, when the first lady’s official portrait was unveiled, Gabbana shared on Instagram that he was delighted to see her in his label.
However, designers such as Tom Ford, Marc Jacobs and Christian Siriano have publicly stated that they do not want Melania to wear their clothes.
“Unfortunately, it really doesn’t have anything to do with her, but she is representing what’s happening politically, and what’s happening politically right now is not really good for anyone,” Siriano explained in a Time interview in April.
