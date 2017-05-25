Stefano Gabbana Slammed on Instagram for Dressing Melania Trump — And She Resembled His SS ’11 Campaign

View Slideshow Ivanka Trump, left, wears a black veil, and Melania Trump wears mantilla lace teamed with black pumps for a meeting with Pope Francis in Vatican City. REX Shutterstock.

Dolce & Gabbana co-founder Stefano Gabbana is not going to let political ideology get in the way of a fashion statement.

“BoycottDolceGabbana please,” the designer captioned an image of Melania Trump wearing a bespoke dress from the luxury fashion house today after critics on social media slammed his unwavering support of the first lady.

“Isn’t it weird? Yesterday at 11pm we had 13,7MLN followers…today at 12am after all the people saying ‘unfollowing you’ we have 13,7MLN,” he continued to fire back in another Instagram photo, of which he compared a composite of D&G’s social media account followers today and Tuesday.

The official Instagram page for Dolce & Gabbana shared five consecutive posts of Melania dressed in the label over two days, directly from the co-founder’s personal account.

Melania has been traveling alongside President Trump during his first overseas trip to Saudi Arabia, Israel, Vatican City and Belgium.

Ivanka Trump , first lady Melania Trump, U.S. President Donald Trump and Pope Francis in Vatican City. Pool/AGF/REX/Shutterstock

#Repost @stefanogabbana @flotus ❤❤❤❤ #melaniatrump ❤ #DGWoman #DGStyle ❤❤❤🇮🇹🇺🇸 THANK YOU A post shared by Dolce & Gabbana (@dolcegabbana) on May 24, 2017 at 1:55am PDT

Gabbana called her a “DG Woman” and openly expressed: “Thank you,” he wrote, adding hearts in many of the captions.

Melania served as an apt muse for Gabbana today during a meeting with Pope Francis in Vatican City. The first lady brought to life the brand’s spring 2011 campaign infused with Catholic iconography, shot by Steven Klein — a dramatic scene of women dressed in all black with lace mantillas and striking emotional express. Alongside Ivanka Trump, who was also clad in similar style with a veil, the resemblance to the pictorial was uncanny.

Above: Dolce & Gabbana’s spring 2011 campaign; below: Ivanka Trump (left) and Melania Trump greet Pope Francis in Vatican City. Steven Klein/REX Shutterstock

Earlier in April, when the first lady’s official portrait was unveiled, Gabbana shared on Instagram that he was delighted to see her in his label.

However, designers such as Tom Ford, Marc Jacobs and Christian Siriano have publicly stated that they do not want Melania to wear their clothes.

“Unfortunately, it really doesn’t have anything to do with her, but she is representing what’s happening politically, and what’s happening politically right now is not really good for anyone,” Siriano explained in a Time interview in April.

Click through the gallery to see more photos of Melania Trump and Ivanka in Vatican City.