Melania Trump Got 3-D Printed Hot Pink Heels During Her Visit to Poland

On Thursday, President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump visited Warsaw, Poland, where President Trump gave a speech and Melania met with Polish first lady Agata Kornhauser-Duda.

The two first ladies visited the Copernicus Science Center, an interactive science museum particularly geared toward young people. Photos captured Melania interacting with some of the staff and children at the museum. At the end of their visit, Melania and Kornhauser-Duda posed with two kids who had made them items using a 3-D printing machine.

Melania received a hot pink pump that was, of course, too small to wear but was a nod to the beloved pumps she wears for many public outings. She’s worn pink Christian Louboutin pumps several times, and during her visit to Poland, she paired a bright Delpozo dress with purple suede Manolo Blahnik pumps.

Melania Trump (with Polish first lady Agata Kornhauser-Duda, poses with a 3-D printed pink pump. REX Shutterstock

A closer look at the 3-D printed heel. REX Shutterstock

Kornhauser-Duda seems to also have a love for pink. She wore a bright pink dress and jacket for the occasion, paired with nude pumps.

Later in the day, the Trumps flew to Hamburg, Germany for the G20 Summit. According to reports, Melania and Ivanka Trump were scheduled to attend a tour of a climate change center and then go on a river cruise with other G20 spouses. Melania’s spokeswoman told reporters that the first lady is unable to leave her hotel safely because of the protests surrounding the summit.

