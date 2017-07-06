Melania Trump Brings Pops of Color to Poland in Bright Dress and Purple Pumps

View Slideshow Melania Trump in Warsaw, Poland, on July 6. REX Shutterstock

Melania Trump brought the color to Poland on Thursday.

The first lady arrived there with President Donald Trump on Wednesday night. On Thursday, he gave a speech in Warsaw, while Melania met with Polish first lady Agata Kornhauser-Dudain before the two visited Copernicus Science Centre, also in Warsaw.

For the occasion, Melania certainly did not eschew color. She stepped out in a navy blue Delpozo tea-length dress that featured a pink, orange and blue design on the skirt. While she could have chosen neutral shoes so as not to take away from the dress, she instead opted for equally bright Manolo Blahnik purple suede pumps that had a silver buckle on top.

Poland’s first lady seems to also have a love for color — she wore a bright pink skirt suit that she wore with neutral pumps.

Melania Trump wearing a Delpozo dress and purple Manolo Blahnik pumps. REX Shutterstock

Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, are also with the Trumps on their trip. After his speech, they departed for Hamburg, Germany, where the president will take part in the G20 summit.

Click through the gallery to see more of Melania Trump’s style in Poland.

Want more?

Melania Trump Went Minimalist in Checkered Pants & Manolo Blahnik Stilettos

Barron Trump Steps Out in Summer-Ready Gucci Moccasins With Melania & Donald

Melania Trump Rocks 5-Inch Louboutin Heels & Son Barron in Gucci Loafers for Weekend Getaway