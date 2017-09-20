Twitter Is Roasting Melania Trump’s High-Fashion Pink Dress

Melania Trump wears a hot-pink Delpozo dress with Christian Louboutin heels. Rex Shutterstock

As a former model, Melania Trump can appreciate high-fashion looks. The first lady put her passion to the test today while addressing a United Nations luncheon in New York City.

“Whether it is drug addiction, bullying, poverty, disease, trafficking, illiteracy or hunger, it is the children who are hit first and hardest in any country,” she said during her speech. “And as we all know, the future of every nation rests with the promise of their young people.”

Clad in hot pink from head to toe, the chic look was lost on some Twitter users. President Donald Trump’s wife had on a voluminous Delpozo pre-fall ’17 dress. The outfit included dramatic puffed sleeves and a pleated skirt.

Completing the look was a pair of Christian Louboutin pumps in fuschia — yet another dramatic silhouette. The So Kate style comes in different colors, and features a pointed-toe silhouette on a nearly 5-inch heel; they’re available for $675 on Nordstrom.com.

Melania’s appearance and speech became a trending topic on Twitter. Memes erupted on the social media network, and her fashion choice ignited a torrent of comment. “Melania is giving a speech at the UN wearing a beauty parlor Cape,” a user tweeted. Another compared the look to the oversized Snuggie blanket, writing, “Uhhh hello…did we already forget about snug-eez? Weathers getting chilly guys.”

Below, some of the reactions on Twitter.

Uhhh hello…did we already forget about snug-eez? 😏 Weathers getting chilly guys. pic.twitter.com/lRqKFq3sEv — LaMuerteNoPide ID🙏 (@velanvinny) September 20, 2017

Melania is giving a speech at the UN wearing a beauty parlor Cape.🤷‍♀️#Melania pic.twitter.com/oeRyG7qsq7 — DW (@lovesjnb) September 20, 2017

Just watched Melania Trump speech. For some reason it made me think of the blueberry girl from Willy Wonka. 🤔#FLOTUS pic.twitter.com/ohOHxFdXRY — Elaine (@rosalita2740) September 20, 2017