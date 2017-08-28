Melania Trump Arrives at White House in All-Pink — With Glossy Ballet Flats That Popped

View Slideshow Melania Trump wears head-to-toe pink. REX Shutterstock

Stiletto-loving first lady Melania Trump took a departure from her favorite silhouette today.

The former model and mother to Barron, the youngest of President Donald Trump’s five children, arrived at the White House following a trip to Camp David wearing a pair of ballet flats.

Detail of Melania Trump’s shoes. REX Shutterstock

Styled in several shades of pink, Melania looked chic in a gingham button-down top, jeans and fuchsia shoes. The patent leather footwear featured a metallic ornament at the top.

Following alongside his mother, the president’s 11-year-old son — whose age is hard to believe given his height nearly matches that of his 6-foot-2 father — had on navy blue Gucci loafers.

Detail of Barron Trump ’s Gucci loafers. REX Shutterstock

Gucci’s Kanye shoes incorporate the brand’s signature horsebit ornament and striped bridge on a suede loafer set on a rubber sole. They’re available for $480 on nordstrom.com.

Barron has another pair in taupe, but opted to wear the navy blue colorway to match his shirt, which he teamed with white shorts.

Jared Kushner holds daughter Arabella’s hand, and Ivanka Trump walks with sons Joseph and Theodore. REX Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner weren’t far behind. The lifestyle brand entrepreneur had on gray fashion sneakers with a sleeveless white top and matching trousers. She carried her son Theodore and held her son Joseph’s hand. Arabella had on a yellow dress with white sandals and held onto her father’s hand.

