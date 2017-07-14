Melania Trump Matched Her Pumps to the Flowers on Her Dress in Paris

View Slideshow Melania Trump wearing a Valentino dress in Paris on July 14. REX Shutterstock

Melania Trump has certainly proved she has a penchant for coordinating her shoes with her outfits.

On Friday for the Bastille Day parade on the Trumps’ last day in Paris, the first lady opted for a floral Valentino dress from the resort ’17 collection. She added bright blue suede pumps that perfectly matched some of the blue flowers on the fit-and-flare dress. Also during the Trumps’ Paris trip, Melania matched her red heels with her red Dior suit, and on Thursday night for dinner at the Eiffel Tower, she wore navy Christian Louboutin pumps with her custom navy, red and white Hervé Pierre dress.

Melania Trump wearing a Valentino resort ’17 dress and blue suede pumps in Paris. REX Shutterstock

The Valentino dress actually isn’t sold with the pale blue embossed belt Melania wore it with, further proving her knack for finding well-coordinated wardrobe items. She also added her trusty square-frame sunglasses before the Trumps boarded Air Force One back to Washington, D.C.

Melania’s dress originally had quite a steep price tag at $8,900. It’s currently on sale for 50 percent off on Matchesfashion.com, but it’s still an expensive item. Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron’s stylish wife Brigitte opted for a blue dress and matching jacket with beige pumps. At their Eiffel Tower dinner the night before, Brigitte wore a Louis Vuitton lace dress with Louis Vuitton cap-toe pumps.

Click through the gallery to see more photos of Melania Trump’s outfit in Paris on Bastille Day.

