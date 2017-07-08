Melania Trump Shows Her ‘Quintessential’ Styling Trick on $5,400 Coat at G20 Summit

View Slideshow Melania Trump wears a red Bottega Veneta coat and Manolo Blahnik's BB Python pumps. REX Shutterstock

Melania Trump relied on one of her favorite silhouettes that can transform a simple coat into a chic statement-maker.

When she arrived at the G20 Summit today in Hamburg, Germany, the first lady wasn’t hard to miss in a bold red Bottega Veneta coat draped over her shoulders. She teamed the striking number with a Jil Sander silk dress and Manolo Blahnik BB pumps.

Melania Trump wears Manolo Blahnik’s BB Python pumps. REX Shutterstock

The wife of President Donald Trump’s cashmere coat retails for $5,400 on the luxury label’s website.

For many fashion industry observers, it’s a familiar look that Melania embraced many times in the past while stepping out in the Big Apple.

In CNN’s documentary special “Melania Trump: The Making of a First Lady,” NewYorkTimes.com fashion director Vanessa Friedman said the silhouette is “the quintessential Melania look.”

“It’s the jacket or coat slung over — it’s a very New York look, it’s very cool,” Friedman added.

The former model accessorized Jil Sander’s silk midi tulip dress ($2,269) with a belt in the same hue as her coat.

Detail of Melania Trump’s Manolo Blahnik BB pumps. REX Shutterstock

Manolo Blahnik has said his BB pump, first designed in 2008, is a “good shoe for every occasion.” And the stiletto-loving first lady put his words into action.

The python pumps feature a pointed-toe profile on a sexy 4-inch stiletto heel. Melania’s exact shoe is currently sold out on neimanmarcus.com, but other styles from the brand are available.



