Melania Trump’s Wax Figure Re-Creates Her Big RNC Moment in Nude Louboutins

By / 18 mins ago
Melania Trump's wax figure (L); Trump appears at the Republican National Convention in 2016.
Melania Trump is the latest fashionista to be honored with a wax figure.

Today, the Madrid Wax Museum unveiled a waxwork of the first lady wearing the same Roksanda dress she donned nearly one year ago at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland — where she delivered a speech and Donald Trump accepted his party’s nomination for president.

Melania Trump, wax figure, waxwork, donald trump, madrid, spain, madrid wax museum, nude shoes, white dress, Roksanda, nude, shoes Melania Trump’s wax figure is styled in a white dress with nude pumps. REX Shutterstock

Such a big occasion called for a sleek look, so Melania cut a chic figure in a versatile ensemble. Her white Roksanda Ilincic dress featured puffed sleeves and a skirt hem that cut right at the knee. The label’s Margot silk-blend dress retails for $2,195 on net-a-porter.com.

The former model completed the look with nude patent leather pumps by Christian Louboutin, her go-to brand on the campaign trail.

Melania Trump, wax figure, waxwork, donald trump, madrid, spain, madrid wax museum, nude shoes, white dress, Wax figures of Melania Trump and President Donald Trump. REX Shutterstock

Louboutin’s So Kate heels are available for $675 on Nordstrom.com. The pumps come in different colors and feature a pointed-toe silhouette on a 4.75-inch heel.

Melania’s new waxwork figure was also outfitted with a nude shoe.

Standing alongside the sculpture in the Spanish exhibit is President Donald Trump in a black suit, red tie and black dress shoes.

Melania Trump, wax figure, waxwork, donald trump, madrid, spain, madrid wax museum, nude shoes, white dress, roksanda, nude, christian louboutin Melania Trump wears a white dress by Roksanda with nude Christian Louboutin pumps in 2016 at the Republication National Convention. REX Shutterstock

