Melania Trump Shimmers In $8K Silver Dress With Cape During White House Speech

Melania Trump has been delivering speeches and great fashion moments.

She stepped out in one of her favorite styles today while visiting military families at the Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland. The first lady had on a camp-themed look, teaming a Veronica Beard jacket ($595) with snakeskin BB pumps by Manolo Blahnik.

The shoes feature a pointed-toe profile on a sexy 4-inch stiletto heel. They’re available in several styles for $595 on neimanmarcus.com. She gave a speech to Air Force personnel and then read to children at the base’s youth center.

Melania Trump wears a Veronica Beard camp jacket ($595) with snakeskin Manolo Blahnik stilletos on her way to the Andrews Air Force Base to meet military families. Rex Shutterstock

On Thursday, Melania delivered a speech and a chic fashionable moment, too, at the White House. The first lady took part in a black tie dinner for the White House Historical Association where she shimmered in silver. “Our family’s appreciation for this home grows each and every day,” she told guests.

The former model had on an embroidered gown from Monique Lhuillier’s pre-fall ’17 collection that featured a velvet ribbon tie at the waist and a cape. The dress retails for $7,995 on net-a-porter.com.

Melania Trump wears a dress by Monique Lhuillier. Rex Shutterstock

Standing at the podium, it was difficult to see her shoes, but it would be no surprise if she opted for one of her go-to brands, either Manolo Blahnik or Christian Louboutin.

Melania recalled her recent visits to hurricane flood zones in Texas. “I have seen the true spirit of this nation, an unwavering commitment to overcome, to rebuild and to renew what was swept away,” she said. “Together we all hurt with the victims.”

