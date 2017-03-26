Melania Trump Greets Viral Stars in $1,200 Louboutin Watersnake Chine Party Pumps at Mar-a-Lago

Melania Trump made yet another jaunt to Mar-a-Lago on Friday — the exclusive Palm Beach, Fla., private club owned by President Donald Trump.
Though President Trump enjoys many “working weekends” at the luxury digs, the first lady went solo and made a stylish appearance, where she greet viral stars Diamond and Silk, and Florida Governor Rick Scott at a Republican fundraiser dinner.
Melania stepped out in a sleek off-the-shoulder black dress teamed with Christian Louboutin, her go-to brand, but opted for a striking design.
The black watersnake chine style is available for $1,195 on the luxury label’s website. Her So Kate pumps feature a pointed toe silhouette and a 4.75-inch stiletto heel.
The mother to Barron, one of Donald’s five children, participated in several rallies across the country wearing Louboutin’s So Kate style throughout his election bid.
Melania made a “cameo” to greet VIPs and donors, notes The Palm Beach Post. The occasion was for the Palm Beach County Republican Party’s annual Lincoln Day fundraising dinner, held at Mar-a-Lago.
According to the report, 700 people paid $300 for a seat at the soiree. The Palm Beach County GOP expected to raise around $300,000 for the event, though the cost to rent Trump’s ballroom was nearly $150,000.
No doubt Melania’s style statement that was priceless. She greeted Florida Governor Rick Scott, and viral stars “Diamond and Silk,” Lynette Hardaway and Rochelle Richardson, African-American sisters from North Carolina who are outspoken supporters of Trump.
Meanwhile, Ivanka Trump posted on Sunday a family trip to Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute, wearing her namesake jewelry line’s star-shaped earrings.