Melania Trump Greets Viral Stars in $1,200 Louboutin Watersnake Chine Party Pumps at Mar-a-Lago

Viral stars Diamond and Silk flank first lady Melania Trump and Florida Governor Rick Scott at a GOP cocktail party at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla. Courtesy of Diamond and Silk.

Melania Trump made yet another jaunt to Mar-a-Lago on Friday — the exclusive Palm Beach, Fla., private club owned by President Donald Trump.

Though President Trump enjoys many “working weekends” at the luxury digs, the first lady went solo and made a stylish appearance, where she greet viral stars Diamond and Silk, and Florida Governor Rick Scott at a Republican fundraiser dinner.

Melania stepped out in a sleek off-the-shoulder black dress teamed with Christian Louboutin, her go-to brand, but opted for a striking design.

The black watersnake chine style is available for $1,195 on the luxury label’s website. Her So Kate pumps feature a pointed toe silhouette and a 4.75-inch stiletto heel.

Christian Louboutin’s So Kate watersnake chine pumps; $1,195; Christianlouboutin.com. Courtesy of Christian Louboutin.

The mother to Barron, one of Donald’s five children, participated in several rallies across the country wearing Louboutin’s So Kate style throughout his election bid.

Melania made a “cameo” to greet VIPs and donors, notes The Palm Beach Post. The occasion was for the Palm Beach County Republican Party’s annual Lincoln Day fundraising dinner, held at Mar-a-Lago.

According to the report, 700 people paid $300 for a seat at the soiree. The Palm Beach County GOP expected to raise around $300,000 for the event, though the cost to rent Trump’s ballroom was nearly $150,000.

No doubt Melania’s style statement that was priceless. She greeted Florida Governor Rick Scott, and viral stars “Diamond and Silk,” Lynette Hardaway and Rochelle Richardson, African-American sisters from North Carolina who are outspoken supporters of Trump.

Met a new client today at the National Zoo for a consult… A post shared by Heath Laramie (@heath.laramie) on Mar 26, 2017 at 12:59pm PDT

Meanwhile, Ivanka Trump posted on Sunday a family trip to Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute, wearing her namesake jewelry line’s star-shaped earrings.