Melania Trump Wore Summery Sandals for Father’s Day

View Slideshow Melania Trump returns to the White House after spending the weekend at Camp David. REX/Shutterstock

En route home to the White House after a quick trip to Camp David, Melania Trump kept things casual, wearing a white blouse with olive-colored J Brand jeans but brought some stylish flair with her accessories — a Céline luggage tote and Manolo Blahnik’s Lauratropi sandals.

President Donald Trump sported a dark suit with a baseball cap inscribed with his campaign slogan, “Make America Great Again,” while the couple’s 11-year-old son Barron wore a Ralph Lauren T-shirt with a pair of red New Balance sneakers.

Melania Trump returning from Camp David in a white blouse, olive jeans and snakeskin sandals. REX/Shutterstock

A detailed look at the sandals Melania Trump sported en route back to the White House after Camp David trip. REX/Shutterstock

This weekend jaunt marked the first trip the first family has made to Camp David since President Trump’s January inauguration, with Trump vacationing instead at Mar-a-lago or one of his golf clubs on the East Coast.

While the first lady is a big fan of pumps, she made a departure from her traditional shoe style this weekend, sporting a pair of flats while embarking on the flight for her trip to Camp David, which she followed up with the Manolos on the return trip.

Click through the gallery to see more photos of Melania Trump’s look.

Want more?

Melania Trump Spotted Leaving for Camp David Wearing Sensible Flats

Melania Trump Flatters Her Legs in High-Slit Skirt & Soaring Nude Pumps

Dolce & Gabbana Trolls Melania Trump Haters With $245 ‘Boycott’ T-Shirts