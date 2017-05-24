Melania Trump Embraced This Pattern Down to Her Shoes to Meet the King of Belgium

View Slideshow Melania Trump wears a gingham Michael Kors Collection dress to meet Belgium's Queen Mathilde and King Philippe. REX Shutterstock

‘Tis the season for gingham.

First lady Melania Trump made a chic arrival in a checked pattern from head to toe at the Royal Palace in Brussels with President Donald Trump for his two-day visit to Belgium.

Melania Trump wears a gingham Michael Kors Collection dress with matching Manolo Blahnik pumps with President Donald Trump to meet Belgium’s Queen Mathilde and King Philippe. REX Shutterstock.

The former model greeted King Philippe and Queen Mathilde wearing a tailored Michael Kors Collection wool jacquard coat ($1,397.50) and matching pumps by Manolo Blahnik.

Sticking to her beloved footwear silhouette, the shoes featured a pointed-toe profile with a flattering tall heel around 4 inches.

Detail of Melania Trump’s gingham Manolo Blahnik pumps. REX Shutterstock.

Earlier in the day she had on a black Dolce & Gabbana lace dress with suede heels when she greeted Pope Francis in Vatican City.

Melania has donned a variety of styles on her overseas trip, which kicked off on May 19.

She departed the U.S. in a pair of neutral nude pumps and then made a surprising change in Saudi Arabia with a festive zebra print pump to complement a Ralph Lauren safari coat dress.

The 47-year-old also played favorites with her go-to label, Christian Louboutin — opting for a pair of So Kates during a meeting with King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud last week.

