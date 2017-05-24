Melania Trump Embraced This Pattern Down to Her Shoes to Meet the King of Belgium

‘Tis the season for gingham.
First lady Melania Trump made a chic arrival in a checked pattern from head to toe at the Royal Palace in Brussels with President Donald Trump for his two-day visit to Belgium.
The former model greeted King Philippe and Queen Mathilde wearing a tailored Michael Kors Collection wool jacquard coat ($1,397.50) and matching pumps by Manolo Blahnik.
Sticking to her beloved footwear silhouette, the shoes featured a pointed-toe profile with a flattering tall heel around 4 inches.
Earlier in the day she had on a black Dolce & Gabbana lace dress with suede heels when she greeted Pope Francis in Vatican City.
Melania has donned a variety of styles on her overseas trip, which kicked off on May 19.
She departed the U.S. in a pair of neutral nude pumps and then made a surprising change in Saudi Arabia with a festive zebra print pump to complement a Ralph Lauren safari coat dress.
The 47-year-old also played favorites with her go-to label, Christian Louboutin — opting for a pair of So Kates during a meeting with King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud last week.
