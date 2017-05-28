Melania Trump Wraps Overseas Trip in Culottes & These Comfy 4-Inch Block Heels

View Slideshow Melania Trump wears mint green crystal-embellished Dolce & Gabbana pumps with a matching cardigan and white culottes. REX Shutterstock

Headlines and high heels were plentiful as Melania Trump accompanied President Donald Trump on his first overseas trip.

The first lady bowed many sleek appearances during the global tour on Saturday evening when she returned to the White House after spending the day at G7 events in Italy.

With all of the formal commitments wrapped, Melania embraced a comfort-focused look for her U.S. arrival, but added a touch of glamour with her shoes — crystal-embellished Dolce & Gabbana pumps.

The former model made her way across the South Lawn in the Italian fashion house’s mint green patent leather pumps that featured a padded insole, a floral-inspired crystal cluster on the toes and a nearly 4-inch block heel.

Dolce & Gabbana's patent leather crystal-embellished block heels.

The shoes retailed for $860 on Theoutnet.com, but are currently sold out. They’re available in other colors for nearly 50-percent off on the website. Melania matched the shoes to her cardigan and completed the ensemble with white culottes.

Throughout the global trek Melania wore the label many times for meetings and tours in Saudi Arabia, Israel, Vatican City, Brussels and Sicily.

The mother to Barron, one of Donald’s five children, also teamed her outfits with pumps by Manolo Blahnik and Christian Louboutin. Some of the big D&G moments included Melania’s flower jacket and the brand’s floral-motif heels, and a floral graphic print dress with flats.

