Ivanka Trump Wears $78 Shoes to the 2017 Governors Ball

Ivanka Trump attended the Governors Ball on Sunday night in Washington, D.C., in support of her father, President Donald Trump, and first lady Melania Trump. This night marked one of Melania’s first formal events at the White House as host.

To mark the occasion, Ivanka opted for a sleek and strapless J.Mendal dress. And while the Ivanka Trump brand has faced opposition from a list of retailers, including Nordstrom and Neiman Marcus, this didn’t stop her from wearing her own line. She paired the dress with shoes from her own collection, choosing the Garis2 dress sandal in black to complete the ensemble.

The shoes are currently available for purchase on Amazon, retailing for $78.

Ivanka was joined by husband Jared Kushner during the night’s festivities.

“Just arrived home after an amazing night at The White House with @realdonaldtrump, @Flotus and 46 governors from across the nation,” she posted on Instagram after the Governors Ball, which is not to be confused with Oscars after-party also held on Sunday night.

Melania was spotted listening to President Trump’s toast inside the East Room of the White House during the dinner reception. For the soirée, the first lady wore a floor-length black gown with lapels, which hid her shoes.

Back in Hollywood, the Trumps were topic of conversation at the 2017 Academy Awards. Host Jimmy Kimmel couldn’t help put poke fun at the president’s Twitter habits, as well as Ivanka’s brand controversy. “Nice dress — is that an Ivanka?” Kimmel asked Meryl Streep during the ceremony.

