Melania Trump and Ivanka Rock Soaring Pumps for Pre-Inaugural Party

View Slideshow Melania Trump and Ivanka Trump arrive in Washington, D.C. for a pre-inaugural party. REX Shutterstock.

Melania Trump and Ivanka made a spectacular arrival today at a pre-inaugural “Make America Great Again! Welcome celebration at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C.

Former model Melania stuck to her favored sky-high pump silhouette when the family stepped out. A devotee of Christian Louboutin, she opted for another label in black, along with a matching Alexander McQueen coat and Gucci shades.

Donald and Melania Trump, wearing an Alexander McQueen coat and black pumps, arrive in Washington, D.C. for an inaugural pre-party. REX Shutterstock.

Meanwhile, Ivanka was styled head-to-toe in her namesake brand. The shoe designer had on nude pumps, and a green coat and dress. Tiffany Trump donned her sister’s brand, too, for her black coat, and teamed it with a pair of studded black heels.

Ivanka Trump , wearing her namesake brand head-to-toe, and Jared Kushner arrive in Washington, D.C. REX Shutterstock.

“Arriving in Washington DC with my family. A very special moment! #MAGA #Inauguration2017,” Ivanka captioned a photo on Instagram. In an ABC “20/20” interview, the entrepreneur said it was an “emotional” decision to go on hiatus from Brand Ivanka while helping her father.

“It’s emotional that I’m stepping away from my business,” Ivanka said. “My father will be president, and hopefully I can be there to support him and to support those causes I’ve cared about my whole professional career.”



Arriving in Washington DC with my family. A very special moment! #MAGA #Inauguration2017 A photo posted by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Jan 19, 2017 at 10:29am PST

The announcement comes as Ivanka has been expanding her influence in political dialogue, including participating in a recent meeting led by President-elect Trump, members of his incoming administration, and the country’s most influential technology chiefs.

Apple CEO Tim Cook, Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, the chairs of Google parent company Alphabet Inc. Larry Page and Eric Schmidt, and Tesla’s Elon Musk were among the guests.

Ivanka was joined by her brothers from Donald’s first marriage to Ivana Trump, Eric and Donald Jr., as well as Vice President-elect Mike Pence, among other political figures.

Tiffany Trump wears a coat by her sister Ivanka Trump’s namesake brand, and studded heels leaving Trump Tower in New York City as she makes her way to her father Donald Trump ’s pre-inauguration party. REX Shutterstock.

