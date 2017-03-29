Melania Trump Makes Rare Public Speech In a Pair of Christian Louboutins

Melania Trump REX Shutterstock.

Melania Trump made an appearance today at the State Department in Washington D.C., to present the 2017 Secretary of State’s International Women of Courage (IWOC) Award.

The first lady chose a pair of eye-catching Christian Louboutins for the occasion. She paired the designer’s Pigalle Follies in a multi-color brown patent leather with a white overcoat — which is appears to be her signature first lady look.

At the event, the first lady focused on women empowerment while presenting courage awards to 12 women from around the world who have demonstrated courage, strength, and leadership in order to improve others’ lives.

“Each one of these heroic women has been an extraordinary story of courage, which must inspire each of us to also achieve more than we have ever imagined possible,” she said during her speech. Adding, “We must continue to fight injustice in all its forms, in whatever scale or shape it takes in our lives.”

The Department of State has honored over 100 women from more than 60 different countries since the inception of this award in 2007.

“Together, we must declare that the era of allowing brutality against women and children is over,” she said.

This is rare appearance for Trump, who currently resides in New York City with son Barron Trump. The first lady is still expected to move into the White House by the end the school year.

On Tuesday night, she continued her first lady duties by hosting a reception, with husband President Donald Trump, held for U.S. senators and their spouses. And for this occasion, she opted for a simple black dress and matching black pumps. The streamlined design by Roland Mouret is available for $2,390.

