Melania Trump Debuts Ralph Lauren Look for Inauguration Day

By / 2 hours ago
Melania Donald Trump Inauguration
Donald and Melania Trump arrive at St. John's Episcopal Church in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 20.
REX Shutterstock

After much debate about what designer might dress soon-to-be first lady Melania Trump for the inauguration of her husband, Donald Trump, the answer has been revealed.

Ahead of the frenzy of inauguration day, Melania and Trump arrived at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Washington, D.C., for a traditional church service. Melania stepped out in a Ralph Lauren pale blue cashmere double-faced coat with a high neck. She capped off the look with a pair of similarly colored blue pumps.

Related
The Dramatic Fashion Statements at Donald Trump's Candlelight Dinner

Melania Donald Trump InaugurationMelania Trump wearing a Ralph Lauren dress and light blue suede pumps. REX Shutterstock
Melania Donald Trump InaugurationMelania’s Trump’s light blue suede pumps. REX Shutterstock

According to WWD, a Melania spokeswoman said she “will become America’s new first lady wearing an American designer who transformed American fashion, Ralph Lauren.”

Ralph Lauren has also famously dressed Donald Trump’s former opponent Hillary Clinton in an array of bright pantsuits during the 2016 presidential campaign.

On Thursday night, Melania donned a custom sequined gown by Reem Acra and a pair of patent nude pumps for a dinner with family and friends.

melania Trump Candlelight DinnerMelania Trump in a custom Reem Acra sequined gown and nude pointed-toe heels. REX Shutterstock.

Want more?

The Dramatic Fashion Statements at Donald Trump’s Candlelight Dinner

Melania Trump’s Favorite Brands Weren’t Left Out at Pre-Inaugural Cabinet Party

Ivanka Trump Talks ‘Emotional’ Decision to Walk Away From Her Company

4 of Donald Trump’s Most Infamous Run-Ins With the Fashion Industry

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s