Melania Trump Debuts Ralph Lauren Look for Inauguration Day

Donald and Melania Trump arrive at St. John's Episcopal Church in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 20. REX Shutterstock

After much debate about what designer might dress soon-to-be first lady Melania Trump for the inauguration of her husband, Donald Trump, the answer has been revealed.

Ahead of the frenzy of inauguration day, Melania and Trump arrived at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Washington, D.C., for a traditional church service. Melania stepped out in a Ralph Lauren pale blue cashmere double-faced coat with a high neck. She capped off the look with a pair of similarly colored blue pumps.

Melania Trump wearing a Ralph Lauren dress and light blue suede pumps. REX Shutterstock

Melania’s Trump’s light blue suede pumps. REX Shutterstock

According to WWD, a Melania spokeswoman said she “will become America’s new first lady wearing an American designer who transformed American fashion, Ralph Lauren.”

Ralph Lauren has also famously dressed Donald Trump’s former opponent Hillary Clinton in an array of bright pantsuits during the 2016 presidential campaign.

On Thursday night, Melania donned a custom sequined gown by Reem Acra and a pair of patent nude pumps for a dinner with family and friends.

Melania Trump in a custom Reem Acra sequined gown and nude pointed-toe heels. REX Shutterstock.

