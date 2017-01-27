Melania Trump’s Inauguration Dress Designer Describes Chaos After She Wore His Design

Melania Trump wearing an Hervé Pierre dress during inauguration festivities. REX Shutterstock

Designer Hervé Pierre has been thrust into the spotlight after first lady Melania Trump wore his gown to inauguration festivities.

Throughout the course of his career, Pierre was accustomed to working behind the scenes: He held creative roles at major fashion houses including Carolina Herrera, Oscar de la Renta and Balmain. Now, it’s his name alone that’s tied to Trump’s dress. Despite having designed for past first ladies under those labels, Pierre told Harper’s Bazaar that he “had no idea when I made the dress what the consequences would be” when she wore the dress.

“Immediately my phone went completely ballistic with interview requests,” Pierre told the magazine. “I had investors and bankers in Dubai calling; people opened fake Instagram accounts under my name. Even Target called to say, ‘We are so excited you are doing a line for us.’ I’m like, ‘Well I had no idea I was doing one.’ “

Melania and Donald Trump on inauguration night. REX Shutterstock

According to Pierre, Trump first approached him to be her stylist, but soon decided that she wanted him to design her inauguration gown. Pierre said Trump collaborated with him on the gown and had plenty of ideas thanks to her time as a fashion model.

While some designers such as Tom Ford and Marc Jacobs have said they are not interested in dressing the new first lady, Pierre believes it is an honor.

“I’m not doing politics, I’m doing dresses,” he said. “We are not suddenly brokering a big deal between China and Russia. If people don’t want to dress her, I think it’s sad, but I was honored. I don’t criticize these people — it’s their choice, and that’s the beauty of democracy.”

Leading up to Inauguration Day, there had been lots of buzz in the fashion industry about who might dress the incoming first lady. At Donald Trump’s swearing-in ceremony, she wore a pale blue ensemble by Ralph Lauren.

Melania Trump wearing a Ralph Lauren dress and light blue suede pumps. REX Shutterstock

