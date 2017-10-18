Melania Trump Donating Inaugural Ball Gown to the Smithsonian’s First Ladies’ Exhibit

Melania Trump is gifting her inaugural ballgown to the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History.
CNN reports that the first lady will take part in the gown presentation ceremony on Friday as a part of the time-honored Washington tradition dating back more than 100 years.
“Mrs. Trump had a passion for design starting at very young age, and had a very precise idea of what she wanted to wear for the historic evening,” Trump’s communications director Stephanie Grisham told CNN.
“She is honored to be able to donate her couture piece to such an iconic exhibit at the Smithsonian.”
Trump’s ivory, silk crepe column gown with a ruffle accent and thigh-high slit from designer Hervé Pierre, will become a part of one of the museum’s most popular exhibitions — in 2016, more than 4 million visitors passed through the First Ladies Collection.
“When sitting down with Hervé to discuss her vision, the first lady knew she wanted a modern, light, unique and unexpected look,” Grisham told CNN.
Moreover, in an interview with The New York Times last month, the designer revealed the former model first reached out to him on Jan. 3, just 17 days before the inauguration.
“She gave me a couple of key words. She didn’t want a big ball gown, she wanted something sleek, ivory, vanilla. It had to be really, really right because it was going to be part of history — part of this country’s history but also part of what I will have achieved on earth. I’ve designed thousands of dresses, but people will remember this one most particularly,” he said.