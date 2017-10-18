Melania Trump Donating Inaugural Ball Gown to the Smithsonian’s First Ladies’ Exhibit

Donald Trump and Melania Trump at the US Presidential Inauguration.

Melania Trump is gifting her inaugural ballgown to the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History.

CNN reports that the first lady will take part in the gown presentation ceremony on Friday as a part of the time-honored Washington tradition dating back more than 100 years.

“Mrs. Trump had a passion for design starting at very young age, and had a very precise idea of what she wanted to wear for the historic evening,” Trump’s communications director Stephanie Grisham told CNN.

“She is honored to be able to donate her couture piece to such an iconic exhibit at the Smithsonian.”

Trump’s ivory, silk crepe column gown with a ruffle accent and thigh-high slit from designer Hervé Pierre, will become a part of one of the museum’s most popular exhibitions — in 2016, more than 4 million visitors passed through the First Ladies Collection.

Donald Trump and Melania Trump. Rex Shutterstock

“When sitting down with Hervé to discuss her vision, the first lady knew she wanted a modern, light, unique and unexpected look,” Grisham told CNN.

Pierre — who was formerly creative director for Carolina Herrera, will also be will also be in attendance on Friday.