Melania Trump Highlights Legs in White Hervé Pierre Dress She Helped Design at Inaugural Ball

Melania Trump wears a white Hervé Pierre gown and matching pumps at the Inaugural Liberty Ball. AP Images.

Freshly sworn-in President Donald Trump’s first dance with Melania Trump was to Frank Sinatra’s “I Did It My Way.” And for new first lady Melania Trump, it’s an apt statement on her style today at the Liberty Ball in Washington, D.C.

Melania kicked up her white pointed-toe heels wearing a matching off-the-shoulder Hervé Pierre dress that she collaboratively designed. The stunning number featured asymmetric arc detail, a high slit up and a red ribbon around her waist.

“It’s an honor to dress the First Lady,” Pierre told WWD. “I was actually lucky because over my 20 years in the U.S., I dressed all the first ladies: Mrs. Clinton at Oscar [de la Renta], Mrs. Bush and Mrs. Obama at Carolina Herrera. So I feel lucky and honored to dress Melania Trump, but this time under my name.”

Pierre added that Melania was well-versed in fashion. “She knows what she likes,” he said. “Our conversations were, and are, very easy. She knows about fashion, as a former model. She is aware about constructions, so we have already the same vocabulary when it comes to designing a dress.”

Among the guests at the soiree, Caitlyn Jenner cut an elegant figure in a one-shoulder navy dress and nude peep-toe heels. Comedian Tim Allen also took part in the fete, as well as the Radio City Rockettes.

The former model and mother to Barron, one of Donald Trump’s five children, chose a stunning pale blue cashmere double-faced Ralph Lauren coat earlier in the day when she stepped out for inauguration services. She teamed the chic look with a pair of matching heels.

Ahead of Inauguration Day, festivities were abound in her new city. On Thursday, she donned a gold custom sequined Reem Acra gown that was completed with a pair of nude pumps.