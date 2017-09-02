Melania Trump Wears Snakeskin Stilettos to Visit Houston, Post Hurricane Harvey

Melania Trump departed for Texas wearing stilettos, again.
The first lady donned Manolo Blahnik snakeskin pointed pumps and a tan belted shirt dress as she made her way to Air Force One alongside President Donald Trump.
The 47-year-old former model faced harsh criticism earlier this week — even becoming a trending topic on Twitter — when she was spotted heading to Texas in similar slinky 4-inch Manolo Blahnik pumps.
Chelsea Handler had tweeted a quip: “Melania taking off for Houston on AF1…in stilettos.”
Upon arrival in Houston, Melania swapped her Manolos for a pair of blue Converse low-top sneakers to greet Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and other state and local officials. She also changed into dark green slacks and a ‘Texas’ logo baseball cap to meet individuals affected by Hurricane Harvey.
