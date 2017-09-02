Melania Trump Wears Snakeskin Stilettos to Visit Houston, Post Hurricane Harvey

Donald J. Trump and first lady Melania Trump heading to Texas to visit individuals impacted by Hurricane Harvey. REX Shutterstock

Melania Trump departed for Texas wearing stilettos, again.

The first lady donned Manolo Blahnik snakeskin pointed pumps and a tan belted shirt dress as she made her way to Air Force One alongside President Donald Trump.

Melania and Donald Trump prepare to depart via Marine One for Texas. REX Shutterstock

The 47-year-old former model faced harsh criticism earlier this week — even becoming a trending topic on Twitter — when she was spotted heading to Texas in similar slinky 4-inch Manolo Blahnik pumps.

Chelsea Handler had tweeted a quip: “Melania taking off for Houston on AF1…in stilettos.”

Melania Trump wearing snakeskin stiletto pumps as she prepares to walk up the steps of Air Force One. REX Shutterstock

Upon arrival in Houston, Melania swapped her Manolos for a pair of blue Converse low-top sneakers to greet Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and other state and local officials. She also changed into dark green slacks and a ‘Texas’ logo baseball cap to meet individuals affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Melania and Donald Trump arrive in Houston on Sept. 2. REX Shutterstock

Want more?

Twitter Erupts After Melania Trump Wears Sky-High Stilettos to Visit Hurricane Victims

Melania Trump Nods Solar Eclipse With This Blinding-Yellow Dress

Melania Trump, Bella Hadid & More Celebs Are Making White-on-White Work