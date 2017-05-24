Melania Trump’s Wardrobe Followed Vatican Protocol to Meet Pope Francis

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump met with Pope Francis at the Vatican in Rome.
Along with the president’s daughter Ivanka Trump, the 47-year-old former model followed strict Vatican protocol, donning a black veiled headscarf along with a black long-sleeved dress by Dolce & Gabbana and black suede pumps for the meeting.
“Per Vatican protocol, women who have an audience with the pope are required to wear long sleeves, formal black clothing and a veil to cover the head,” Stephanie Grisham, the first lady’s communications director, told CNN.
Melania identifies as a Roman Catholic.
This comes right after Melania and Ivanka Trump both forewent headscarves on their recent trip to Saudi Arabia — which Donald Trump previously criticized former first lady Michelle Obama for doing.
According to People, the pope broke the ice with Melania by asking about the president’s diet. “What do you give him to eat?! Potica?” he asked as the two shook hands, referring to a sweet bread from her homeland that is usually filled with nuts.
The Slovenia-born first lady responded, “Potica, yes.”
