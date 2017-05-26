How Melania Trump’s Hands Make a Subtle Style Statement

Melania Trump, posing with President Donald Trump, wears a bespoke Maison Ullens jacket and skirt at the Queen Fabiola Children's Hospital in Brussels on May 25 REX Shutterstock

European brands and styles resonate with first lady Melania Trump. And that’s not hard to parse, as the former model hails from Slovenia in central Europe and launched her career at 18 when signed with a modeling agency in Milan.

Michael Kors and Ralph Lauren are among the first lady’s favorite American brands for ready-to-wear, but when it comes to her shoes, she looks across the Atlantic to France, Spain and Italy — particularly Christian Louboutin, Manolo Blahnik and Dolce & Gabbana, respectively.

Melania Trump’s hands show an American nail manicure style during a visit to Brussels. REX Shutterstock.

The 47-year-old stepped out in different styles of heels from the Euro luxury labels since joining President Donald Trump on his first overseas trip, launched last week, to Saudi Arabia, Israel, Vatican City, Belgium and Italy.

Today she had on head-to-toe Dolce & Gabbana to meet with G7 first ladies at Chierici Palace in Sicily.

And while her look was entirely European-branded throughout the global tour — and at many of her previous high-profile events — she is always representing American style with a subtle beauty statement on her hands: a manicure.

Melania Trump wears a bespoke Maison Ullens jacket and skirt with snakeskin Manolo Blahnik BB pumps during a visit to the Queen Fabiola Children’s Hospital in Brussels on May 25. REX Shutterstock.

The American style manicure incorporates a natural look with a flesh-toned nail base and faint, seamless off-white tips. By contrast, the French style, another popular and versatile style, features a clear base and a thick white tip.

Melania carefully coordinates her looks down to the smallest detail, including the versatile and on-trend nail color, which she has sported for quite some time.

She arrived at Queen Fabiola Children’s Hospital in Brussels on Thursday wearing the polish and a bespoke suit in the same color by Maison Ullens. The look was completed with a complementary pair of tan snakeskin Manolo Blahnik BB pumps.

Melania Trump wears a Dolce & Gabbana lace dress with strappy D&G sandals while at a meeting of NATO heads of state and government in Brussels on May 25. REX Shutterstock.

Still, it’s her pedicure where she really embraces color. On Thursday Melania’s hands were perfectly groomed with an American mani, and her toes were painted in a dark rose hue to complement her floral and crystal embellished D&G sandals.