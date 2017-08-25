Melania Trump’s Camp David Dress Is Reversible — And Comes With Plenty of Tricks

For a jaunt to Camp David, the country retreat of the President, Melania Trump chose a dress that would blend in with her surroundings — but made sure to add a splash of color with her heels.
Set among the wooded hills of Catoctin Mountain Park in Maryland, around 62 miles north of the White House, the first lady cut a stylish figure for the occasion in a forest green midi dress by Missoni teamed with orange snakeskin pumps.
And the dress comes with plenty of tricks. It features a plunging neckline facing the front that can be reversed to flatter the back and offer a more demure bodice. Melania opted to flatter the front — and diminish the appearance of her waistline. The bodice has a wrap-effect design that nips in the waist with a checked pattern across the waistline in orange and blue.
The dress incorporates a shimmery metallic crochet-knit and pleated skirt. Missoni’s green version is currently sold out, but a similar version in black retails for $1,880 on net-a-porter.com.
The former model and mother to Barron, the youngest of President Donald Trump’s five children, completed the look with a pair of orange pumps with around a 4-inch heel.
Of course, Melania’s affection for Christian Louboutin is well-known, but she also steps out in Manolo Blahnik’s BB pumps.
Barron, 11, was dressed in a white polo, khakis and Gucci’s Kanye loafers.
Melania accompanied President Donald, along with his daughter Ivanka Trump, son-in-law Jared Kushner and their children: Arabella Kushner and Joseph Kushner.
Ivanka carried her youngest child, Theodore, while walking alongside Jared. The lifestyle entrepreneur was chic in a blue sweater with billowing pants and a pair of her eponymous brand’s Graffi heels.
The nude pumps feature an ankle-tie wrap closure, a d’Orsay silhouette that reveals the flattering arches of the foot, and a 4-inch block heel.
The shoes regularly retail for $130 but they’re currently on sale for $52 on 6pm.com.
Click through the gallery to see more photos from the Camp David trip.