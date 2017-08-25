Melania Trump’s Camp David Dress Is Reversible — And Comes With Plenty of Tricks

View Slideshow Melania Trump wears a green Missoni dress with orange pumps for a trip to Camp David. REX Shutterstock

For a jaunt to Camp David, the country retreat of the President, Melania Trump chose a dress that would blend in with her surroundings — but made sure to add a splash of color with her heels.

Set among the wooded hills of Catoctin Mountain Park in Maryland, around 62 miles north of the White House, the first lady cut a stylish figure for the occasion in a forest green midi dress by Missoni teamed with orange snakeskin pumps.

Melania Trump wears a Missoni dress ($1,880) with orange snakeskin pumps for a trip to Camp David on Aug. 25. REX Shutterstock

Detail of Melania Trump’s orange pumps. REX Shutterstock

And the dress comes with plenty of tricks. It features a plunging neckline facing the front that can be reversed to flatter the back and offer a more demure bodice. Melania opted to flatter the front — and diminish the appearance of her waistline. The bodice has a wrap-effect design that nips in the waist with a checked pattern across the waistline in orange and blue.

The dress incorporates a shimmery metallic crochet-knit and pleated skirt. Missoni’s green version is currently sold out, but a similar version in black retails for $1,880 on net-a-porter.com.

Missoni’s wrap-effect reverse dress; $1,880; net-a-porter.com. Courtesy of net-a-porter.com

The former model and mother to Barron, the youngest of President Donald Trump’s five children, completed the look with a pair of orange pumps with around a 4-inch heel.

Of course, Melania’s affection for Christian Louboutin is well-known, but she also steps out in Manolo Blahnik’s BB pumps.

Ivanka Trump wears her brand’s Graffi heels; $52; 6pm.com. REX Shutterstock

Barron, 11, was dressed in a white polo, khakis and Gucci’s Kanye loafers.

Melania accompanied President Donald, along with his daughter Ivanka Trump, son-in-law Jared Kushner and their children: Arabella Kushner and Joseph Kushner.

Ivanka Trump’s Graffi heels; $52; 6pm.com. Courtesy of 6pm

Ivanka carried her youngest child, Theodore, while walking alongside Jared. The lifestyle entrepreneur was chic in a blue sweater with billowing pants and a pair of her eponymous brand’s Graffi heels.

The nude pumps feature an ankle-tie wrap closure, a d’Orsay silhouette that reveals the flattering arches of the foot, and a 4-inch block heel.

The shoes regularly retail for $130 but they’re currently on sale for $52 on 6pm.com.

