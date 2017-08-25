Melania Trump’s Camp David Dress Is Reversible — And Comes With Plenty of Tricks

By / 2 hours ago
melania trump, camp david, green dress View Slideshow
Melania Trump wears a green Missoni dress with orange pumps for a trip to Camp David.
REX Shutterstock

For a jaunt to Camp David, the country retreat of the President, Melania Trump chose a dress that would blend in with her surroundings — but made sure to add a splash of color with her heels.

Set among the wooded hills of Catoctin Mountain Park in Maryland, around 62 miles north of the White House, the first lady cut a stylish figure for the occasion in a forest green midi dress by Missoni teamed with orange snakeskin pumps.

Related
Melania Trump Nods Solar Eclipse With This Blinding-Yellow Dress

melania trump, missoni, green dress, camp david Melania Trump wears a Missoni dress ($1,880) with orange snakeskin pumps for a trip to Camp David on Aug. 25. REX Shutterstock

melania trump, camp david, green dress Detail of Melania Trump’s orange pumps. REX Shutterstock

And the dress comes with plenty of tricks. It features a plunging neckline facing the front that can be reversed to flatter the back and offer a more demure bodice. Melania opted to flatter the front — and diminish the appearance of her waistline. The bodice has a wrap-effect design that nips in the waist with a checked pattern across the waistline in orange and blue.

The dress incorporates a shimmery metallic crochet-knit and pleated skirt. Missoni’s green version is currently sold out, but a similar version in black retails for $1,880 on net-a-porter.com.

missoni, reverse dress Missoni’s wrap-effect reverse dress; $1,880; net-a-porter.com. Courtesy of net-a-porter.com

The former model and mother to Barron, the youngest of President Donald Trump’s five children, completed the look with a pair of orange pumps with around a 4-inch heel.

Of course, Melania’s affection for Christian Louboutin is well-known, but she also steps out in Manolo Blahnik’s BB pumps.

ivanka trump, jared kushner, camp david Ivanka Trump wears her brand’s Graffi heels; $52; 6pm.com. REX Shutterstock

Barron, 11, was dressed in a white polo, khakis and Gucci’s Kanye loafers.

Melania accompanied President Donald, along with his daughter Ivanka Trump, son-in-law Jared Kushner and their children: Arabella Kushner and Joseph Kushner.

ivanka trump, graffi Ivanka Trump’s Graffi heels; $52; 6pm.com. Courtesy of 6pm

Ivanka carried her youngest child, Theodore, while walking alongside Jared. The lifestyle entrepreneur was chic in a blue sweater with billowing pants and a pair of her eponymous brand’s Graffi heels.

The nude pumps feature an ankle-tie wrap closure, a d’Orsay silhouette that reveals the flattering arches of the foot, and a 4-inch block heel.

The shoes regularly retail for $130 but they’re currently on sale for $52 on 6pm.com.

Click through the gallery to see more photos from the Camp David trip.

donald trump, camp david, barron trump President Donald Trump and his family travel to Camp David. REX Shutterstock