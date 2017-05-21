Melania Trump’s Standout Style Statements in a Chunky Gold Belt & Soaring Pumps in Saudi Arabia

View Slideshow Melania Trump wears a black Stella McCartney jumpsuit with a gold belt and Christian Louboutin pumps; at right, Melania wears a fuschia dress with matching pumps for a palace tour. REX Shutterstock.

Melania Trump made two wardrobe changes today while accompanying President Donald Trump on his first overseas visit to Saudi Arabia.

For her visit with King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud earlier in the day, the first lady had on an all-black outfit that she accessorized with gold accents.

The former model looked chic in a Stella McCartney jumpsuit teamed with her go-to brand for footwear, Christian Louboutin. She donned the label several times throughout President Trump’s campaign bid.

With her feet practically vertical in a nearly 5-inch stiletto heel, the mother to Barron, one of Donald’s five children, had on a pair of the luxury label’s So Kate pumps.

Featuring a pointed-toe silhouette, the shoes retail for $675 online.

The 47-year-old added a splash of color with a gold necklace and a chunky Saint Laurent python-embossed belt.

During the evening, Melania was escorted by King Salman for a tour of Murabba Palace.

Melania Trump wears a fuschia cape-style floor-length dress with matching patent leather pumps at Murabba Palace in Saudi Arabia, escorted by King Salman for a great tour. REX Shutterstock.

She cut an elegant figure in a floor-length fuschia dress that incorporated a cape-style silhouette with structured shoulders and draped sleeves. Sparkling crystal detail around the high-neck collar completed the look. Melania teamed the outfit with matching footwear — a pointed-toe pump.

Ivanka Trump had on a silver dress and was alongside her husband and President Trump senior adviser or Jared Kushner.

Melania Trump left Washington, D.C., yesterday for the tour in a bright orange Hervé Pierre leather skirt with nude Jimmy Choo pumps.

