Melania Trump’s Chic Gardening Outfit Included $1,300 Balmain Top & $50 Shoes

Melania Trump spent her Friday afternoon planting and harvesting vegetables in the White House South Lawn with the Boys and Girls Club of Washington. The vegetable garden was founded by Michelle Obama in 2009 to promote a healthy diet, especially in children. Trump shared at the start of the event that she agrees with the former first lady’s initiative.

“I’m a big believer in healthy eating. I encourage you to eat a lot of vegetables and fruits. It is part of healthy living,” she said.

It’s well-known that the current first lady loves a nice pair of stilettos, but today she swapped her heels for a sensible yet stylish pair of navy Converse sneakers. Trump teamed the shoes with a sleek pair of skinny jeans and a plaid Balmain top ($1,362), bringing her on-trend fashion sense appropriately to the outdoors.

A fashion-savvy woman, Trump is a follower fan of high-end footwear designers — Manolo Blahnik is one of her favorites, but she has quite often been seen in Christian Louboutin and occasionally Chanel. This pair of sneakers may be the most accessible pair of shoes Trump has worn since moving into the White House.

Trump wore a practical pair of Adidas Stan Smith sneakers this month while visiting victims of Hurricane Harvey in Texas, following the infamous Manolo Blahnik stilettos she wore while boarding Air Force One.

