Melania Trump Wears Floral Christian Louboutin Pumps Again

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump welcomed Panama’s President Juan Carlos Varela and his wife, Lorena Castillo, to the White House on Monday.

As the official start of summer approaches this week, Melania Trump has been wearing summery looks for her appearances and travels. For Monday’s occasion, she wore a Michael Kors $1,695 fitted light blue dress that featured button detailing on the hips. She paired it with floral Christian Louboutin pumps that she’s worn before during a visit to the Trump’s Palm Beach resort, Mar-a-Lago. This particular style isn’t currently available to purchase.

Panama’s first lady Lorena Castillo also seems to have a soft spot for high heels. She arrived at the White House wearing a green dress with nude platform pumps. The two women posed together outside the White House.

Melania Trump (right) with Panama's first lady Lorena Castillo.

The Trumps spent Father’s Day weekend at Camp David. When they were spotted arriving back at the White House on Sunday, Melania was seen in Manolo Blahnik snake-effect sandals, while the couple’s 11-year-old son Barron wore New Balance sneakers. When she left for Camp David earlier in the weekend, she opted for Christian Louboutin nude flats.

