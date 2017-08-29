Melania Trump Swaps Stilettos for Classic Adidas Stan Smith Sneakers & FLOTUS Hat in Texas

View Slideshow Melania Trump wears white Adidas Stan Smith sneakers with President Donald Trump, wearing Nike, during a tour of Texas flood areas. REX Shutterstock

The first lady started her morning in Texas wearing a classic stiletto but by the afternoon, the former model proved to the Twitterverse that she can pull off a look with a classic sneaker, too.

Melania Trump made her way to Corpus Christi, Texas, alongside President Donald Trump, in a smart white collared blouse with black trousers and Adidas Stan Smith sneakers.

The low-cut white leather shoes feature perforated Three Stripes and a color contrast heel tab in black. They’re available for $60 on adidas.com.

She completed the look with another departure from her usual wardrobe — topped off with a hat emblazoned with: “FLOTUS” (which stands for first lady of the United States).

Donald opted for Nikes.

Earlier in the day, Melania and President Trump made their arrival to Texas to tour flood zones amid the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

While the president had on sturdy footwear by Caterpillar, some observers questioned the practicality of Melania’s high heels by Manolo Blahnik. The shoes feature a pointed-toe profile on a sexy 4-inch stiletto heel. They’re available in several styles for $595 on neimanmarcus.com.

She teamed the heels with a black top and matching trousers that cut just above the ankle, and a green bomber jacket.

