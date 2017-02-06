Does Melania Trump Have a New Go-To Shoe Style?

Melania Trump REX Shutterstock.

Melania Trump is keeping us on our toes. The first lady constantly wore sky-high stilettos during the 2016 election and at President Donald Trump’s inauguration events last month, but recently, she swapped out her towering heels for a pair of flats.

Melania Trump wearing Christian Louboutin pointed-toe flats as she and Donald Trump arrive at Palm Beach International Airport. AP Images

The former model was pictured stepping off Air Force One at Palm Beach International Airport for a weekend getaway at her husband’s Mar-a-Lago resort. Melania emerged in pointed-toe Christian Louboutin flats paired with a Givenchy red dress. The flats, which are certainly out of character for Melania, are detailed in red suede and retail for $595.

Christian Louboutin Solasofia flats. Courtesy of Nordstrom

Melania has favored stilt-like shoes from Christian Louboutin for many important occasions leading up to her new role as first lady. This included her Republic National Convention nude Christian Louboutin Pigalle pumps that had a nearly 5-inch heel, and the Louboutin black heels she wore for her first trip to the White House.

But the flat trend didn’t last long, as she was seen wearing her classic pumps once again. Melania wore a pair of hot pink heels at the Red Cross Gala on Saturday, and on Sunday, she wore white Christian Louboutin pumps for her casual Super Bowl party ensemble.

Melania Trump wearing hot pink patent-leather pumps at the Red Cross Gala at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Fla. AP Images

Melania and Donald Trump arrive at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Fla., for a Super Bowl LI party. AP Images

Though she been seen only once in flats, this may be a new style for the first lady as she continues to split her time between New York City and Washington, D.C.

