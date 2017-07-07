Melania Trump Dazzles in Flapper-Style Fringe Dress & Python Pumps at G20 Concert

View Slideshow Melania Trump wears a white fringe dress by Michael Kors ($2,995) with Christian Louboutin's Pigalle python pumps ($1,345) on July 7 at the G20 Summit in Hamburg, Germany. REX Shutterstock

Melania Trump knows how to make a fashionable entrance — and today at the G20 Summit concert in Hamburg, Germany, she arrived in a look that was not hard to miss.

With fabric swaying with her every move, the first lady joined President Donald Trump and greeted world leaders while clad in a flapper-style dress by Michael Kors Collection.

The sleeveless shift dress featured a high bateau neckline with long tired fringe detail. The dress retails for $2,995 on neimanmarcus.com.

Of course, a head-turning dress merits statement-making shoes, so the former model made a wise choice in complementary heels that also incorporated texture.

She had on Christian Louboutin’s Pigalle python pumps in white, which feature a natural python skin upper on a 4-inch stiletto heel. The shoes retail for $1,345, but they’re currently sold out. Similar python pump styles by Louboutin are available on net-a-porter.com.

During the event she met with Russian President Vladimir Putin, France’s first lady Brigitte Trogneux Macron and Argentina’s first lady Juliana Awada, among other leaders and their partners.

Macron had on head-to-toe Louis Vuitton, including a two-color jersey top with leggings and the luxury label’s Rendez-Vous black suede pumps.

Meanwhile, Awada also looked chic in a plunging black dress teamed with a sheer crystal-embellished one-piece. Strappy silver sandals completed the look.

L-R: France’s first lady Brigitte Macron, Emmanuel Macron, Donald Trump and Melania Trump at the G20 Summit in Hamburg, Germany. REX Shutterstock

Argentine President Mauricio Macri and his first lady Juliana Awada. REX Shutterstock

