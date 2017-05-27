Melania Trump Shimmers in Silver D&G Crystal Flower Pumps for G7 Summit in Sicily

View Slideshow First lady Melania Trump wears a silver Dolce & Gabbana mesh mirror dress with the Italian house's Bellucci pumps on Friday at the G7 Summit in Taormina, Italy. REX Shutterstock.

Earlier in the day, Melania Trump made an eye-catching arrival in Sicily in Dolce & Gabbana’s 3D flower jacket with a complementary white dress and matching pumps. But for the G7 Summit later, she made her shoes the real statement piece.

The 47-year-old walked hand-in-hand with President Donald Trump while wearing the Italian fashion house’s silver Bellucci pumps. Featuring tonal sequins on a 4-inch heel, the pumps are embellished with a crystal flower at the pointy toe.

First lady Melania Trump wears a silver Dolce & Gabbana mesh mirror dress with the Italian house’s Bellucci pumps on Friday at the G7 Summit in Taormina, Italy. REX Shutterstock

More of the shimmery effect continued with the brand’s silver mesh dress that incorporated tulle, cuffs, voluminous sleeves and a high neck collar. A similar version of the dress appeared in D&G’s fall 2005 runway presentation.

Dolce & Gabbana’s co-founder Domenico Dolce hails from Sicily, so it’s a fine tribute to what has become one of Melania’s favorite brands — and most vocal supporters.

First lady Melania Trump wears a silver Dolce & Gabbana mesh mirror dress with the Italian house’s Bellucci pumps on Friday at the G7 Summit in Taormina, Italy. REX Shutterstock.

The first lady began her day alongside G7 first ladies at Chierici Palace in Catania, Italy, wearing the label’s wares from head to toe. Throughout President Trump’s overseas trip she has worn D&G while visiting Pope Francis in Vatican City, and has worn some of her other favorite brands, too, including Manolo Blahnik, Christian Louboutin, Ralph Lauren and Michael Kors Collection.

Click through the gallery to view more images.