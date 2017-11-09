Melania Trump Is Simple and Chic in Dior and Sky-High Pumps in China

View Slideshow Melania Trump in China. Rex Shutterstock

Melania Trump’s love of luxury labels was in full force alongside President Donald Trump during his trip to Asia since it kicked off on Sunday.

For her arrival in Beijing on Wednesday, the first lady wore a custom black Dior coat and her signature sky-high black stiletto pumps. China has been making a strong effort to bridge a relationship between the two countries, particularly in areas of trade and a joint strategy to combat aggression from North Korea.

As a result, Melania has been enjoying a warm welcome by Chinese President Xi Jinping and first lady Peng Liyuan. The Beijing visit started with a tour of the Forbidden City imperial palace and will also include state dinners, a stop by the American embassy, Chinese cultural performances, and trips to the zoo and the Great Wall.

Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Xi Jinping, Peng Liyuan. Rex/Shutterstock

Melania will ender her tour with Trump in China, but the president will continue with trips to the Philippines and Vietnam.

The former model has so far accompanied President Trump on his state visits to Japan and South Korea, where she wore a burgundy structured coat by Delpozo teamed with bold blue Christian Louboutin pumps.

As the president met with Asian leaders to discuss the rising threat of nuclear war between the West and North Korea, the first lady accompanied him to various state dinners and events in a wardrobe of designer dresses, coats and stilettos.

Melania Trump, Donald Trump, Xi Jinping, Peng Jiyuan. Rex/Shutterstock

In an interview with CNN, Melania’s communications director said that her outfits during the tour are meant to have cultural significance to each nation.

“Mrs. Trump always wants to be thoughtful and respect the traditions and protocols of the countries she visits. She knows she is representing the United States, and wants to be sure she is appropriate in all that she does. She is planning her wardrobe around each stop and visit, which I believe is pretty typical of anyone who is packing for a trip.”