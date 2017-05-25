This Is How Melania Trump Paid Tribute to Belgium With Manolo Python Pumps

View Slideshow Melania Trump wears a bespoke Maison Ullens jacket and skirt with snakeskin Manolo Blahnik pumps during a visit to the Queen Fabiola Children's Hospital in Brussels on May 25, 2017. REX Shutterstock.

Manolo Blahnik has said his BB pump, first designed in 2008, is a “good shoe for every occasion.”

Leave it to the stiletto-loving First Lady, Melania Trump, to put the designer’s words into action.

Melania Trump wears a bespoke Maison Ullens jacket and skirt with snakeskin Manolo Blahnik BB pumps during a visit to the Queen Fabiola Children’s Hospital in Brussels on May 25, 2017. REX Shutterstock.

Earlier today she stepped out in snakeskin Manolo Blahnik pumps and a bespoke Maison Ullens jacket and skirt during a visit to the Queen Fabiola Children’s Hospital in Brussels.

While some people play it safe when it comes to complementing a taupe belted suit-dress, Melania opted for texture and a striking pattern with the luxury label’s glossy, tan python upper on a 4-inch stiletto heel.

The 47-year-old’s ensemble served a higher purpose than just a test of deft coordination — it saluted the one of the host country’s local talent, Belgian designer Maison Ullens.

Melania snapped selfies with some of the young patients at the hospital before slipping into head-to-toe Dolce & Gabbana for an event later in the day.

The former model met with the wives and partners of world leaders at a NATO summit, where she cut a romantic figure in an off-the-shoulder black lace and tulle dress teamed with rose and crystal-embellished Kira sandals.

Though Melania’s love for Christian Louboutin heels has been well documented, the first lady’s trip overseas has yielded a mixture of designers so far. In fact, she kicked off her overseas trip wearing Blahnik’s BB pumps in nude.

