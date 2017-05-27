Melania Trump Soars in 5-Inch Pink Pumps in Sicily & This Sold-Out $4,000 D&G Dress

View Slideshow Melania Trump wears Dolce & Gabbana's button-detail midi dress ($3,995) and Christian Louboutin So Kate pink pumps on May 27, 2017. REX Shutterstock

There’s little to wonder why there was a pep in the first lady’s step today — she was soaring in nearly 5-inch stiletto heels.

Melania Trump hit the stage looking sleek in a Dolce & Gabbana dress teamed with her go-to pumps by Christian Louboutin when she addressed U.S. military troops and their families at the Sigonella Naval Air Station, in Sigonella, Italy.

The black midi dress incorporated a crew neckline, short sleeves and decorative buttons at the bodice. Some of the colorful ornaments included crystal detail, gold, silver and floral emblems — all were themes she embraced from the Italian fashion house while on her first overseas tour with President Donald Trump.

The dress retails for $3,995 and is currently sold out on Modaoperandi.com.

The former model teamed the LBD with Louboutin’s So Kate style high heels, which are available for $675 on Nordstrom.com. The pumps come in different colors and feature a pointed-toe silhouette on a 4.75-inch heel.

She also stepped out in a billowing floral-print dress that she complemented with white flats for a tour on the island alongside France’s first lady Brigitte Trogneux, and other wives of world leaders on the island during the summit.

The mother to Barron, one of Donald’s five children, participated in several rallies across the country wearing Louboutin’s So Kate style throughout his election bid.

Melania has embraced D&G from head-to-toe while in Sicily, including two wardrobe changes one day earlier for G7 events.

Sharing an image of Melania wearing one of his off-the-shoulder dresses during the global tour, D&G co-founder Stefano Gabbana compared the first lady to Italian movie star Sofia Loren, writing, “Spot the difference” on Instagram.

❤❤❤❤❤❤ @flotus and #SophiaLoren spot the difference ❤❤❤❤❤❤👸🏻👸🏼🇺🇸🇮🇹#DGWomen @marco_cg2 A post shared by stefanogabbana (@stefanogabbana) on May 27, 2017 at 8:36am PDT

