A Dior-Clad Melania Trump Meets Prince Harry in Canada Ahead of Invictus Games

Melania Trump and Prince Harry pose at a meeting in Canada prior to the Invictus Games. Rex Shutterstock

Melania Trump loves her high heels.

So it comes as no surprise that the first lady selected sky-high pumps for a meeting with Great Britain’s Prince Harry today in Toronto, ahead of the Invictus Games, a para-Olympic multi-sport event designed for injured armed service members and disabled veterans.

Melania Trump and Prince Harry pose for photos at their meeting on Sept. 23, prior to the Invictus Games, in Toronto. Rex Shutterstock

Trump wore a houndstooth Dior suit for the meeting, which she paired with pointy-toed black pumps for a sophisticated look. Meanwhile, Prince Harry opted for a dark suit, which he paired with leather dress shoes.

Melania Trump and Prince Harry sit down together, prior to the Invictus Games opening ceremony, on Sept. 23 in Toronto. Rex Shutterstock

This visit to Canada represents Trump’s first solo trip to the nation since her husband was sworn into office in January. The 47-year-old first lady is also scheduled to meet with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau today — as well as to address the American athletes competing in the games and to attend the opening ceremony.

The Invictus Games was created by Prince Harry, so the royal likely has his hands full with the competition, which begins today and will continue through Sept. 30.

