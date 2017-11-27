A Very Melania Christmas: First Lady Shows Gold Heels and Matching White House Decorations

View Slideshow Melania Trump Rex Shutterstock

Melania Trump stepped out today looking ethereal at the White House when she greeted children of military personnel.

The first lady welcomed the youngsters to tour the decorations, which she selected and designed herself.

Melania Trump wears a white dress with gold pumps at the White House. Rex Shutterstock

“The decorations are up! @WhiteHouse is ready to celebrate! Wishing you a Merry Christmas & joyous holiday season!” Melania tweeted earlier in the morning.

Glistening gold was the theme of the holiday decor — a hue seen on ribbons and ornaments on trees, the luxe-looking table setting and the accents on the first lady’s outfit.

Melania Trump watches ballerinas perform. Rex Shutterstock

Melania cut a chic figure in a white dress that had bell sleeves and a voluminous skirt. A thin gold belt around the waist added to the dramatic, festive look. She completed it with a pair of gold Manolo Blahnik BB pumps. The shoes had a pointed profile and a snakeskinlike upper.

White House decorations. Rex Shutterstock

Melania Trump Rex Shutterstock

Crystal ballerina figurines were also on the trees, and real-life ballerinas performed on a hallway floor.

The Trump family, including President Donald Trump and their son, Barron, arrived at the White House one day earlier after spending Thanksgiving weekend in Florida. Melania made her way back into the White House wearing a gray turtleneck with black trousers and matching slouch ankle boots.

In a video she shared on Twitter featuring the White House Christmas decorations, she’s seen in the same outfit inspecting the arrangements.

See more photos of Melania’s event and White House decorations.