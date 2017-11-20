Melania and Barron Trump Accept Christmas Tree on the Steps of the White House

First lady Melania Trump and son Barron Trump pose with the Chapman family of Silent Night Evergreens. Rex Shutterstock

Christmas is coming early to the White House.

On Monday, first lady Melania Trump and her son Barron have given the symbolic go-ahead on the Christmas tree that is to grace the Blue Room of the White House this year.

The ceremony, which has been overseen by generations of first ladies, marked Washington’s official kick-off for the holiday season. Standing before a 19-foot Balsam fir tree from Wisconsin, Melania wore a red turtleneck, black pants and a blue and red plaid coat as she approved the tree given to the Trump family by longtime growers Jim and Diane Chapman.

The Chapmans have provided the White House Christmas tree in both 1998 and 2003 and, this year, won a growers’ contest hosted by the National Christmas Tree Association. This season, the fir tree arrived to the doors of the White House in a horse-drawn carriage to the sound of holiday carols sung by a quartet.

Even before he was elected, President Donald Trump has vowed to end what he deemed to be liberals’ “War on Christmas” by putting the holiday at the center of American life. Specific steps taken in this regard are yet to be seen — the tree-approval ceremony has been a White House fixture since the 1960s.

Later this week, the Trump family departs to their Mar-A-Lago resort in Florida for Thanksgiving.