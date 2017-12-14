Melania Trump Does Nude-on-Nude Look in Comfy Slouch Boots to Hand Out Christmas Presents

Melania Trump visits children of military families at the Bolling Air Force Base. Rex Shutterstock

‘Tis the season for boots — just leave it to the first lady to prove that a pair of no-fuss stompers is the best kind of style statement for making spirits bright.

Earlier today Melania Trump cut a chic figure when she feted children of military families at the Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in Washington, D.C., during a Toys For Tots event.

Melania Trump wears a green Prada coat and nude boots. Rex Shutterstock

The former model arrived in a festive green double-breasted coat by Prada ($2,480) with taupe skinny jeans and a pair of nude calf-high boots.

The footwear featured a sleek almond toe and a slouch-style fit that helped to break up the clean lines from her trousers and coat. Chunky block heels, around 4 inches, made the stompers an apt choice for the time spent on her feet.

Though the first lady’s affection for Manolo Blahnik and Christian Louboutin pumps is well known, the new shoe style she debuted resembled luxury label Gianvito Rossi’s Laura leather knee boots ($1,625).

Melania Trump wears a green Prada coat and nude boots. Rex Shutterstock

During the event, Melania addressed the crowd and reflected on her first year as first lady.

“I have had the privilege to witness the spirit and resilience of so many people in our country,” CNN reported. “After this year’s devastating hurricane season, I hope everyone watching at home will consider giving back through programs like Toys for Tots. I’ve seen people from all over our great nation pitch in to help those who lost everything and I want to challenge people to continue with that giving spirit over Christmas and in the New Year. It is my hope that during this holiday season, people will remember it is not about gifts — it is about family, service, and gratitude. We must continue to look out for, and help each other.”

Melania Trump celebrates the holidays with children of military families. Rex Shutterstock