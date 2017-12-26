Melania Trump Looks Festive in Red Dress & Sold-Out Christian Louboutin Pumps for Christmas Eve

Melania Trump on Christmas Eve. Rex Shutterstock

Melania Trump went for a bright and festive look for Christmas Eve at Mar-a-Lago wearing a collared red dress and striking flower-print pumps for the holiday.

Melania Trump on Christmas Eve. Rex Shutterstock

The Christian Louboutin shoes she chose featured a pointy toe and towering stiletto heel, and they had a white base with bright, mosaic-inspired flower detailing. They are now sold out.

Christian Louboutin floral-print pumps. Courtesy of Louboutin

Before spending Christmas Day together at her family’s private golf course, the first lady and President Donald Trump spoke on the phone with children as they tracked Santa Claus’ movements from the president’s Palm Beach, Fla., estate.

An Instagram post from the event reads: “@POTUS and I had fun helping children track #Santa tonight. Wishing everyone a wonderful #ChristmasEve 🎄.”<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<

?taken-by=flotus

Although Melania wears a variety of shoe brands, the 47-year-old is a big fan of Christian Louboutin’s designs. She frequently steps out in the French label’s classic Pigalle and So Kate styles — and while she typically sports stilettos, she has been spotted in Louboutin boots and ballet flats. Another of her favorites: Manolo Blahnik’s Bb pumps.

Although stilettos remain a wardrobe staple for the first lady, she has been incorporating more boots into her shoe arsenal as colder temperatures arrive. In recent months, she has been seen keeping her feet warm in the Washington, D.C., cold with several Gianvito Rossi boot styles.

Want more?<

elania and Barron Trump Accept Christmas Tree on the Steps of the White House

Melania Trump Joins Celebs in Festive Outfit & Soaring Nude Heels at National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony